AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Longhorns earned Big 12 Conference basketball honors with their play last week, the conference announced Monday.

On the men’s side, guard Max Abmas earned the league’s Newcomer of the Week award with his performance against Louisiana State. As part of The Halal Guys Showcase in Houston, Abmas led the Longhorns to a 96-85 win with 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds in 35 minutes on the floor. He shot 6 of 13 from the field including a 4-for-9 performance from 3-point range.

Abmas leads the team in scoring this year, averaging 17.8 points per game and he’s shooting 41.1% from 3-point range. The men’s team takes on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday at Moody Center.

On the women’s side, Rori Harmon continues to show why she’s one of the best guards in the country. She picked up a co-player of the week honor after her near triple-double on the road in an 88-75 win over Arizona on Dec. 13. Harmon scored 19 points with 11 assists and nine rebounds against the Wildcats for her third double-double of the season.

Harmon is No. 2 in the county in total assists with 85 and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 6.07. It’s the second Big 12 weekly award for Harmon this season. The women’s team travels to Edinburg to take on UT-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.