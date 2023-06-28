AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas juniors Lucas Gordon and Dylan Campbell were named All-Americans on Wednesday by Baseball America.

The publication released its list of top NCAA Division I ballplayers with Gordon on the second team and Campbell on the third team.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Gordon was named the Big 12 pitcher of the year this season with a 7-2 record and a 2.63 ERA in 102.2 innings. He struck out 103 hitters and walked just 34 while holding opponents to a .226 batting average.

It’s Gordon’s second All-American distinction having been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association second team June 15. Gordon was also named to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-Central Region first team, making him eligible for All-American status by that organization.

Campbell set a Big 12 Conference and Texas program record with a 38-game hitting streak on his way to a team-high .339 batting average and 1.039 on-base plus slugging percentage. Campbell smacked 82 hits including 19 doubles and 13 home runs with 50 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. He also had eight outfield assists and didn’t make an error all season.

Campbell was named to the All-Central Region second team by the ABCA and a third-team All-American by the NCBWA.

West Virginia’s JJ Wetherholt was named to the first team at second base after leading the country in hitting with a .449 average. Kansas State closer Tyson Neighbors was named to the second team and TCU’s Brayden Taylor was selected to the third team as a designated hitter.