AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coming off a bye week, the Texas Longhorns football team is staring down a very tough two-game stretch. Before No. 7 TCU comes to the 40 acres next week, the Longhorns ship up the Little Apple to battle No. 13 Kansas State this upcoming Saturday.

The Longhorns fell out of the AP Top 25 after their defeat in Stillwater against Oklahoma State. It was the third loss of the season for Texas, all by just a combined 11 points. And while that number in the loss column is higher than the team had hoped or expected, there seems to be no panic.

“I feel like we’ve been a little unfortunate,” said Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian. “When we haven’t been at our best, it’s gotten magnified to some degree and it hurt us. But I think that we’ve played good football. I think we’ve got a team that’s committed to the final month of the season.”

Texas finds themselves sitting tied for third with Oklahoma State and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. The two teams clear ahead of them are the next two opponents for the Longhorns: Kansas State in second and TCU in first.

The Longhorns don’t technically control their own destiny to get to the Big 12 title game, but the theoretical scenario of winning out would give them a great shot. That level of hope and excitement is big for Texas.

“I don’t think Big 12 or any of those goals are off the table,” stated Longhorns senior running back Roschon Johnson. “It’s a blessing for us to still have that chance and have that opportunity set forth in front of us, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“That’s a great thing,” noted Longhorns junior wide receiver Jordan Whittington on their goals still being achievable. “Especially when you can still see it. Like, we’re still good. Nobody needs to freak out or anything. We just need to focus on us.”

Texas and No. 13 Kansas State kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Longhorns enter the showdown as a 2.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportbook.