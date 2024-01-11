AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans can get a look at the first Southeastern Conference version of the Texas Longhorns during the Orange-White spring football game April 20.

Texas Athletics announced the date of the annual spring scrimmage Thursday. The game is a culmination of the 15 allotted practice days across March and April and provides a preview what what the upcoming team could look like.

With almost all of the incoming freshmen from the 2024 recruiting class enrolling early to participate in spring practices, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said he’ll have as full of a roster as he’s ever had in the spring.

Another thing he’ll have is an intriguing quarterback situation. Quinn Ewers said he’s coming back for a third season with the Longhorns while backup Arch Manning has been rapidly improving. Maalik Murphy transferred to Duke in hopes of becoming the starting quarterback for the Blue Devils, leaving Ewers and Manning as the only signal-callers who took snaps this season.

The time has yet to be determined by Texas Athletics, but the game is part of “Made in Austin” weekend on the UT campus. The full gameday experience with Longhorn City Limits, Bevo Blvd., Smokey’s Midway carnival and Hook ‘Em Hangout will be in full force and the Texas Longhorns baseball team hosts TCU in what’s bound to be a pivotal Big 12 series.

Admission to the game is free. More details about the game and the weekend will be released by Texas Athletics soon.