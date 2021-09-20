Game time set for Texas-TCU matchup in Fort Worth

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) is congratulated by teammates after a touchdown against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and TCU will kick off at 11 a.m. Oct. 2 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, the Big 12 announced Monday. ABC will televise the game.

TCU is the Longhorns’ kryptonite, dominating the series with its in-state rival over the last decade. Texas will be walking into an amped up crowd of Horned Frogs ready to get their hits in on the Longhorns before they leave the conference for the SEC.

Texas has lost two straight to TCU and six out of the last seven games. The Longhorns’ last win in Fort Worth was in 2013 when Mack Brown and Tyrone Swoopes were still wearing burnt orange.

As Big 12 rivals, TCU is 7-2 against Texas overall.

Texas will play back-to-back 11 a.m. games with this week’s Big 12 opener against Texas Tech in Austin already set for a morning kickoff.

It’s likely the Oct. 9 game against Oklahoma in Dallas will also be an 11 a.m. kick, making for three straight early start times for the Longhorns. However, the time for the Red River Showdown hasn’t been officially released by the conference or TV networks.