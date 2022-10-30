AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will take on one of the best teams in the Big 12 Conference at night Saturday.

The conference announced a 6 p.m. kickoff inside Bill Synder Family Stadium between the Longhorns and Wildcats. It will air on FS1, Fox Sports’ cable channel.

Texas has had trouble playing in Manhattan, Kansas, affectionately referred to as “The Little Apple,” winning just three times in 10 games there. Overall, Texas has a 12-10 record against Kansas State.

Last season in Austin, Roschon Johnson went off against the Wildcats in a 22-17 win. Johnson rushed for 179 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown to help lead Texas to its fifth win of the season last year.

The Longhorns were idle this past week and the Wildcats proved why they’re a force to be reckoned with this year. They hammered Oklahoma State 48-0 and rose nine spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Kansas State is 6-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play.