Friend or foe? Texas A&M students react to Texas joining the SEC

COLLEGE STATION (KXAN) — Both Texas and Texas A&M sing about each other in their fight songs.

Or, more specifically, they sing about saying goodbye.

For the Longhorns, the opening lines in “Texas Fight” are all about the Aggies:

Texas Fight, Texas Fight, and it’s goodbye to A&M

While the Aggies famously sing:

Goodbye to Texas University

So long to the orange and the white

But maybe it’s time for an update to those songs. Instead of saying goodbye, it might be time to start saying hello.

“We can sing the songs and actually mean it cause we’re actually them,” Maddy Ray, a student at Texas A&M said on Thursday. “I’m excited.”

On Thursday, the SEC unanimously voted to invite both the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference, effective July 1, 2025.

“I’m super excited,” Texas A&M freshman Ben Woodhouse said. “The rivalry’s gonna be back. I know whether the game’s at DKR or here at Kyle Field, which is obviously the better stadium, it’ll be rocking.”

The Aggies paved the way for a move like this, leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012. Nine years later, both the Longhorns and Sooners are following the trail they blazed.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re following us, this is just great'” Ray said. “And then other people are like, ‘This is gonna be fun to hopefully take them down again.'”

With UT and OU set to join the league in the coming years, an already loaded conference schedule will get a bump with two traditional college football powers.

“It changes the whole approach,” Joseph Quan said. “Now that I know that there’s gonna be the rivalry again, I’m way more excited to go to football games.”

For most Texas A&M students, all they’ve ever known is the SEC. About half their lives haven spent with LSU and Arkansas serving as their main rivals, not Texas. But maybe absence really does make the heart grow fonder.

“We’re not close, but I feel like we have a secret love-hate relationship where we actually like them, and we just put up a front,” Texas A&M senior McKenna Keller said. “I’m just excited for it. I think it’ll be really fun.”

Like any in-state rivalry, the Lone Star Showdown split families down burnt orange and maroon lines. But after a decade apart, the renewal of this rivalry might actually bring them together.

At least until the first kickoff.

“For me and my family, I’m a first generation Aggie, but my uncle actually went to TU,” Texas A&M freshman Ethan Boyd said. “We’re excited for those family rivals [to be] back on again. It’s gonna be a fun moment.”

Renewing one of the most storied rivalries in college football that dates back to 1894? Now that’s something worth singing about.