AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst will join the Texas Longhorns football staff as a special assistant and offensive analyst, according to multiple reports.

Chryst’s new job is comparable to one that former TCU head coach Gary Patterson held with Texas last season on the defensive side of the ball.

The Athletic’s Sam Khan Jr. and Jesse Temple reported that along with Chryst, the Longhorns are also hiring Joe DeCamillis, a longtime NFL special teams coordinator, and former Portland State defensive coordinator Payam Saadat as special assistants.

Chryst is 86-45 in 11 years as a head coach, spending the past eight with the Badgers before the school fired him in October 2022. Chryst was 67-26 at Wisconsin and won three division titles in the Big 10 from 2015-2022, returning to the school after leaving to become Pitt’s head coach in 2012. Chryst was the Badgers’ offensive coordinator from 2006-2011, helping guide a team led by quarterback Russell Wilson to average 44.1 points per game in 2011 before he left for the head job in Pittsburgh.

Following a 10-4 record and Rose Bowl loss in 2019, the Badgers were 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and 9-4 in 2021. In 2022, Wisconsin started the season 2-3 before Chryst was fired.

Texas starts the 2023 season at home Sept. 2 against Rice.