AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maalik Murphy, Texas’ backup quarterback who stepped in to lead the Longhorns to two Big 12 Conference wins this season, will transfer to Duke University.

He announced his decision Saturday on social media. He will try to get the starting job for the Blue Devils after previous quarterback Riley Leonard transferred to Notre Dame.

Murphy has three years of eligibility remaining after finishing his redshirt freshman season with the Longhorns.

Duke (8-5) defeated Troy 17-10 in the Birmingham Bowl on Saturday with true freshman Grayson Loftis taking the snaps. He threw for 183 yards with an interception against the Trojans (11-3), the 2023 Sun Belt Conference champions.

Murphy stepped in for starter Quinn Ewers and led the Longhorns to wins over BYU and Kansas State. Murphy finished the season 40 of 71 passing for 477 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, appearing in seven games including his two starts.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

The transfer portal window opened Dec. 4, and for players who want to move on but also want to stay with their current team for a bowl game — in Murphy’s case, the College Football Playoff — that puts them in an uncomfortable position.

“That stuff is always difficult,” Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I understand this day in age of college football, and it’s unfortunate that he was put in this position where he’s looking out for his future but he was part of a team competing for a national championship. This structure of how our seasons go in college football isn’t perfect, and we’re learning as we go with the transfer portal, the early signing period and the College Football Playoff.”