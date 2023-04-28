After one season with Texas men’s basketball, guard Arterio Morris entered the transfer portal in early April. Friday, he announced his next destination will be in Lawrence, Kansas with the Jayhawks.

Morris, a 5-star recruit from Kimball High School in Dallas and McDonald’s All-American, averaged 11.7 minutes per game and scored 4.6 points per game. He scored 25 points against Louisiana on Dec. 21, shooting 9-for-11 from the field. He scored 20 points for the Longhorns in the Big 12 Conference tournament, including 10 against Oklahoma State in the opening round.

Morris will head to Kansas after the Longhorns and Jayhawks were the top two teams in the Big 12 a season ago. He joins Rowan Brumbaugh as Longhorns to transfer out of the program this offseason.

The former Longhorn had eight points in the Big 12 championship against Kansas, including an alley-oop dunk that was the highlight of the game. His teammate last year, Tyrese Hunter, made a similar jump the year prior, transferring within the conference from Iowa State.