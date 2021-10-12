Former Longhorns men’s basketball coach Leon Black dies at 89

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former University of Texas men’s basketball coach and player Leon Black died Tuesday in Austin, UT Athletics announced in a release. He was 89 years old.

The nine-year Longhorns head coach was a key figure in the university’s history, recruiting the first Black players to the Longhorns men’s basketball program. Black was the head coach from 1967 to 1976, leading Texas to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances and two Southwest Conference titles in 1971-72 and 1973-74.

Black was inducted into the Longhorn Hall of Honor in 1989.

As a player at Texas from 1950-53, Black was a three-year letter winner, helping the Longhorns to a Southwest Conference regular-season championship in the 1950-51 season.

Eleven years later, Black returned to UT as an assistant coach from 1964-67. He became the head coach after Harold Bradley’s retirement in 1967.

As Longhorns head coach, Black recruited stars Jimmy Blacklock, Larry Robinson and Johnny Moore to the program.

A native of Martins Mill, Texas, Black was born on Feb. 21, 1932.