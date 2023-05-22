AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns football player Jaden Hullaby has died, his family announced Monday.

Hullaby played two seasons for the Longhorns after signing in 2020 and then transferred to New Mexico. Family members said the last time they heard from him was May 18, and on Monday, his brother Landon posted on Twitter that he had died over the weekend. Landon Hullaby is a defensive back at Texas Tech.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement saying the news was, “devastating and tragic.”

“He was a great person and someone we always enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with,” Sarkisian said. “All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”

The New Mexico football program released a statement saying, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him.”

Hullaby was recruited by the Longhorns out of Mansfield Timberview High School where he was an all-state performer.