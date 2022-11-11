AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorn golfer Jordan Spieth, who led the men’s golf program to the 2012 NCAA championship in his freshman year, will be the guest picker on ESPN College GameDay ahead of the TCU-Texas football game.

The show announced that he’ll join the GameDay crew on the set Saturday to pick a set of college football matchups near the show’s end, just before Lee Corso decides what mascot head he’s going to put on.

Spieth turned pro the year after he was named a first-team All-American and helped guide the Longhorns to their third overall NCAA championship, 40 years after the program’s second title.

Spieth won the Masters, U.S. Open and Tour Championship in 2015 and then became the youngest American to win The Open Championship in 2017 — but can he pick college football winners?

He’s got some stiff competition if he wants to claim the lead as the GameDay season winds down. NFL defensive tackle Christian Wilkins went an impressive 9-2 in Week 5 and Austin actor Glen Powell went 8-4 when the Longhorns hosted Alabama in Week 2.

ESPN College GameDay guest pickers records, 2022

Week 1: Jack Harlow, 7-3

Jack Harlow, 7-3 Week 2 : Glen Powell, 8-4

: Glen Powell, 8-4 Week 3: Luke Combs, 6-6

Luke Combs, 6-6 Week 4: Bianca Belair, 7-4

Bianca Belair, 7-4 Week 5 : Christian Wilkins, 9-2

: Christian Wilkins, 9-2 Week 6 : Rob Riggle, 3-8

: Rob Riggle, 3-8 Week 7 : Peyton Manning, 7-3

: Peyton Manning, 7-3 Week 8: Sabrina Ionescu, 6-5

Sabrina Ionescu, 6-5 Week 9: Stephen A. Smith, 6-5

Stephen A. Smith, 6-5 Week 10: Luke Bryan, 7-3

Luke Bryan, 7-3 Week 11: Jordan Spieth

If you want to get in on the full GameDay experience, be prepared to bundle up and have an early wake-up call. The show begins at 8 a.m. CT and the pit, where the crowd goes bonkers and holds up all those clever signs, opens to people at 5:30 a.m. The first 500 people get free Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits and Red Bull energy drinks, and with a cold front moving into Central Texas on Friday, temps are going to be chilly.