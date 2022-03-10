Former linebacker, award-winning host Emmanuel Acho to speak at UT commencement

Emmanuel Acho, winner of the Emmy for outstanding short form nonfiction or reality series for “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” at the Media Center during the second ceremony of the Television Academy’s 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin has announced its 2022 commencement speaker — a former UT linebacker and award-winning host.

UT announced on Thursday that Emmanuel Acho would be returning to campus to deliver the keynote address at the spring commencement on May 21.

Acho was a linebacker for the Longhorns and played professionally for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

In this photo taken on Monday, Dec. 21, 2009, Texas linebacker Emmanuel Acho speaks during a news conference in Austin, Texas. Texas is set to play No. 1 Alabama in the national championship NCAA college football game on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

Following his football career, Acho joined Fox Sports as an analyst and has since been recognized for his advocacy work.

Acho created the Emmy award-winning video series “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” which has garnered more than 90 million views since its launch in June 2020. The show brings in celebrity guests to discuss societal racial issues.

“The opportunity to go back to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium and speak to the graduates this spring is extremely gratifying, especially because it’s the 10-year anniversary of my graduation,” Acho said. “My time at The University of Texas, the people I met and the lessons learned shaped me into who I am today. My education there exposed me to new perspectives and gave me the confidence to confront challenges without fear and to initiate tough but necessary conversations and change.”

Acho received a bachelor’s degree in sports management and a master’s in sports psychology from UT Austin.

“Emmanuel Acho embodies the best of our university,” said UT Austin President Jay Hartzell in a statement. “He is a Longhorn who exemplifies impact through excellence, bravery, perseverance and resilience. The challenges and opportunities our graduates will face call for his valuable perspectives on the need for conversations with each other about difficult or uncomfortable issues, and how one can live in a world of possibility rather than a world of limits.”

The ceremony will take place at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and will also honor August 2021 and December 2021 graduates.