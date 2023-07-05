AUSTIN (KXAN) — In their final season in the conference, Texas leads the way with five players named to the 1st Team All-Big 12 team voted on by the media.

Linebacker Jaylan Ford was not only voted to the 1st team but named preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Ford’s 119 tackles was the most by a Longhorn since 2004 and his team-leading four interceptions was most by a Texas linebacker since 2003. Junior defensive lineman Byron Murphy II joins Ford on the All-Big 12 defensive team. Murphy made just one start in 2022 but recorded 26 tackles including three tackles for loss and one sack.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy leads a trio of Longhorns on the All-Big 12 1st-team offense. Worthy had 60 receptions for 760 yards, and a Big 12-leading nine touchdowns. Tight End Ja’Tavion Sanders is also on the 1st team after leading Big 12 tight ends with 54 receptions for 613 yards. Sanders also had five touchdown catches. Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks rounds out the Longhorns named to the first team. Banks started all 13 games in his first season at Texas and received multiple Freshman All-America honors.

Defending conference champion Kansas State along with TCU and Kansas all have four players on the first team. KU quarterback Jalon Daniels is the preseason Offensive Player of the Year and K-State running back Treshaun Ward, a Florida State transfer, is the Newcomer of the Year.

Conference newcomer Cincinnati has two players on the first team. BYU has one player on the first team, while Houston and Central Florida are the only schools without a player on the first team.

Big 12 Media Days are July 12 and 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Jalon Daniels, Kansas, QB, 6-0, 215, Jr., Lawndale, Calif.

Defensive Player of the Year: Jaylan Ford, Texas, LB, 6-3, 236, Sr., Frisco, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Treshaun Ward, Kansas State, RB, 5-10, 194, Sr., Plant City, Fla.

Offense

QB Jalon Daniels 2 Kansas 6-0 215 Jr. Lawndale, Calif.

RB Richard Reese 3 Baylor 5-9 175 So. Bellville, Texas

RB Devin Neal 3 Kansas 5-11 210 Jr. Lawrence, Kan.

FB Ben Sinnott 1! Kansas State 6-4 245 Jr. Waterloo, Iowa

WR Brennan Presley 3 Oklahoma State 5-8 175 Sr. Tulsa, Okla.

WR Xavier Worthy 2!^ Texas 6-1 164 Jr. Fresno, Calif.

WR Jerand Bradley 3 Texas Tech 6-5 215 So. Frisco, Texas

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders 1 Texas 6-4 241 Jr. Denton, Texas

OL Kingsley Suamataia BYU 6-6 315 So. Orem, Utah

OL Mike Novitsky 2 Kansas 6-5 305 R-Sr. Victor, N.Y.

OL Cooper Beebe 1! Kansas State 6-4 335 Sr. Kansas City, Kan.

OL Kelvin Banks Jr. 2 Texas 6-4 318 So. Humble, Texas

OL Zach Frazier 1@ West Virginia 6-3 310 Jr. Fairmont, W. Va.

PK Griffin Kell 1 TCU 6-0 193 Sr. Arlington, Texas

KR/PR Phillip Brooks 1 Kansas State 5-8 171 Sr. Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Defense

DL Dontay Corleone Cincinnati 6-2 318 R-So. Cincinnati, Ohio

DL Ethan Downs 2 Oklahoma 6-4 263 Jr. Weatherford, Okla.

DL Damonic Williams 3 TCU 6-2 320 So. Torrance, Calif.

DL Byron Murphy II Texas 6-1 300 Jr. DeSoto, Texas

DL Jaylon Hutchings 3 Texas Tech 6-0 305 Sr. Forney, Texas

LB Collin Oliver 2 Oklahoma State 6-2 235 Jr. Oklahoma City, Okla.

LB Johnny Hodges 2 TCU 6-2 240 Jr. Darnestown, Md.

LB Jaylan Ford 1 Texas 6-3 236 Sr. Frisco, Texas

DB T.J. Tampa 2 Iowa State 6-2 185 Sr. St. Petersburg, Fla.

DB Cobee Bryant 1 Kansas 6-0 175 Jr. Evergreen, Ala.

DB Kobe Savage 2 Kansas State 5-11 207 Sr. Paris, Texas

DB Kendal Daniels 2 Oklahoma State 6-4 213 R-So. Beggs, Okla.

DB Josh Newton 1 TCU 6-0 195 Sr. Monroe, La.

P Mason Fletcher Cincinnati 6-7 215 Jr. Melbourne, Australia