College football fall camps around the country are all set to commence and usher in the 2023-24 season, and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian will officially introduce the team at a news conference Tuesday.

Texas comes into the season with the third-ranked recruiting class for 2023, and that includes the nation’s top recruit in quarterback Arch Manning. The Longhorns brought in four 5-star and 14 4-star recruits according to 247Sports.com. In addition to Manning, linebacker Anthony Hill, running back CJ Baxter and transfer wide receiver Adonai Mitchell are the latest 5-star recruits on the 40 Acres this season.

The Longhorns hit the practice field for the first time Wednesday, and they’ll do so with two of their players already getting national award attention.

Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers and junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy have been named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award. The award, named for Robert “Tiny” Maxwell and administered by the Maxwell Club, has been given to the best college football player since 1937.

Colt McCoy was the last Longhorn to win the award in 2009. Vince Young won it in 2005 and Ricky Williams won the award in 1998. Tommy Nobis, Jr., was the first Longhorn to capture the honor in 1965.

Texas opens the season Sept. 2 against Rice at 2:30 p.m. at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.