AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is eligible for the NFL Draft after this season, but he said Friday that he hasn’t made up his mind whether he’ll try to go pro or come back for another season.

He responded with “not yet” when asked if he’s made a decision, and then said, “just trying to win a national championship right now,” after a follow-up question.

People have speculated all season that Ewers plans to enter the draft at the end of the season, but with the transfer of backup quarterback Maalik Murphy to Duke, the narrative has shifted to Ewers returning for his redshirt junior year. He bluntly said, “I have no idea,” when asked what would factor into his decision.

“I’m just trying to win a national championship,” he repeated.

Ewers has thrown for 3,161 yards this season with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 248 of 351 passes, making him No. 8 in the country with a 70.7% completion percentage. He’s No. 14 in the country with 287.36 passing yards per game and No. 11 in passing efficiency with a rating of 162.63, more than a point higher than Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

He has been great this season, there’s no doubt about that, but with the progress that freshman backup Arch Manning has made, it could make for a tremendous position battle if Ewers decides to return. Ewers recognizes the potential Manning has and the way he goes about learning the system.

“I think he understands the opportunity he has in front of him, and he’s definitely not going to waste it,” Ewers said. “You can tell that he wants to learn as much as he can. He’s always asking questions, just trying to do his best.”

Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood said Manning has been practicing with the second unit exclusively since Murphy left the program, and Flood said there’s already been tangible improvement.

“We’ve got a ton of confidence in Arch,” Flood said. “I think his progression throughout the year has been excellent. He’s a real student of the game and he’s approached it like that from the very beginning.”

Another thing Flood noted about Manning is his attitude, saying he approaches everything as if he’s the starter. “I think that’s the key when you’re in a reserve role of being ready when you’re called upon,” Flood said.

What Flood thinks about Washington’s defense

Statistically, the Washington Huskies defense hasn’t been great this season. They rank 90th in the country, allowing almost 400 yards per game, and rank No. 49 in scoring defense allowing 23.62 points per game. The numbers don’t sway Flood’s opinion on the Huskies, however. He relies on what he sees on tape, and he’s impressed with what they can do.

“It’s very much an NFL-style defense,” Flood said. “They’ve got excellent edge players that are as good as anybody we’ve played this year. They play at a really high level.”

He also pointed to the unit’s experience, saying the Huskies have fourth, fifth and sixth-year players dotted across the depth chart.

“They’ve got an excellent power in the middle,” Flood said. “Their linebackers are elusive, very athletic. I think from a scheme standpoint, they’ve got their first and second down packages, and then third down is completely different. That really will challenge us in this game.”

Junior defensive lineman Bralen Trice and linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio were named first-team All-Pac-12. Junior defensive back Jabbar Muhammad was a second-team selection.

Center Jake Majors ‘is a cyborg’

A big part of Texas’ success on offense can be linked to center Jake Majors. A three-year starter for the Longhorns, Majors is a guy that Flood consistently points to as an example for the younger players.

“He is a football cyborg,” Flood said of Majors. “He asks great questions every week, really next-level questions that a younger player wouldn’t have the ability to. I think for the first and second-year players in our program that have a role in that offensive line room, again, he sets the bar for them.”

With the month-long layoff since the Big 12 Conference championship game, the offensive line healed up and should be at full strength for the Sugar Bowl.