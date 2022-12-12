AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas running back Bijan Robinson just keeps adding to his postseason award haul.

Robinson was named a first-team All-American running back by the Associated Press, officially making the junior a consensus All-American performer. He was also named a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America after his tremendous season.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards with 18 touchdowns and tacked on 314 receiving yards for an FBS-leading 1,894 tandem yards on his way to the 2022 Doak Walker Award, given to college football’s most outstanding running back. Robinson ranked No. 5 in FBS in rushing yards and No. 4 in rushing touchdowns.

With a potential career in the NFL and draft projections in the first round, it’s unclear if Robinson will come back for his senior season and play in the Alamo Bowl against Washington on Dec. 29. If he opts to leave UT, he’ll do so as the fourth all-time leading rusher with 3,140 yards. He’s the 62nd Longhorn to earn consensus All-American status and the eighth running back. The last Longhorns running back to be named a consensus All-American was D’Onta Foreman in 2016.