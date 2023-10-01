AUSTIN (KXAN) — ESPN College GameDay is going to the fair.

The flagship college football program will broadcast from the Cotton Bowl Plaza inside the State Fair of Texas grounds at 8 a.m. Saturday ahead of the 11 a.m. Red River Rivalry matchup between No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma.

Fans with tickets to the game can use them to gain entry to the grounds for the broadcast, but those who don’t have game tickets will have to buy a ticket to the State Fair of Texas.

It’s the eighth time College GameDay has been at the Red River Rivalry and the 22nd time it has broadcast from a Longhorns game. Texas is 11-10 in games when College GameDay broadcasts from where they’re playing.

Texas is coming off a 40-14 win over Kansas to move to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference. The Sooners thumped Iowa State 50-20 and are also 5-0 heading into the Red River Rivalry. Both schools will say goodbye to the Big 12 after this season as they move to the Southeastern Conference.