Ehlinger named Walter Camp offensive player of the week

Texas’ Sam Ehlinger (11) throws a pass against UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger was named the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week after his record-setting night in Texas’ 59-3 win over UTEP Saturday.

In mostly two quarters of work, Ehlinger threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns, which is the third-most prolific passing night in Longhorns football history, according to UT Athletics. The Longhorns senior played one series in the third quarter before Texas coach Tom Herman decided to end his night with career highs in passing yards and touchdown passes in a single game.

Ehlinger’s night started with a slant and a score on Texas’ first offensive play from scrimmage. Ehlinger hit Joshua Moore on a simple slant and Moore did the rest, scoring a 78-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead over the Miners. Texas scored on its first offensive play from scrimmage for the first time since 2004.

Ehlinger led Texas to points on seven of the team’s first eight possessions. The Longhorns scored 45 points in the first half, which is the best first-half output since 2009. Ehlinger threw touchdown passes to five different receivers.