KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu was sidelined with a foot injury just two minutes into Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup against Xavier at T-Mobile Center.

Coming into the game, Disu was nursing a bone bruise on his left foot and tried to play through it. While trying to grab a rebound underneath Xavier’s basket, teammate Dillon Mitchell accidentally poked Disu in the eye and then he came down awkwardly on his foot.

He then went to the bench, took off his shoe, and then headed to the locker room with the training staff. He emerged a few minutes later with a walking boot on and went to the bench. He will not return to the game, the school said.

Disu had a career-high 28 points on 14-for-20 shooting in the second-round win over Penn State 71-66, carrying the Longhorns on a rough shooting night from the perimeter. Disu has been Texas’ best player since the beginning of the Big 12 Conference tournament, earning most outstanding player of that event, and into the NCAA March Madness tournament. He scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds in the Longhorns’ first-round win over Colgate.

This story will be updated with more information on Disu’s condition and availability for the rest of the tournament throughout the night.