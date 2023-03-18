DES MOINES, Iowa (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns couldn’t hit water if they fell out of a boat from 3-point range Saturday against 10th-seeded Penn State, but senior forward Dylan Disu made up for that — and then some.

Disu poured in a game-high 28 points on 14-of-20 shooting, and despite a 1-for-13 night from long distance by the Longhorns, they topped the Nittany Lions 71-66 to move on to the Sweet 16.

It’s the first time Texas has been to the Sweet 16 since the 2007-08 season. Longhorns interim head coach Rodney Terry was an assistant for the team that year under head coach Rick Barnes.

“These guys with a one-day prep, they sat down and followed the game plan,” Terry said. “We put this one on our defense. We know some nights we’re not going to shoot as well as we want, but our defense travels. Our guys competed at a very high level.”

It was a season-high in scoring for Disu, who has played sensational in the postseason for Texas. He was named the Big 12 Conference tournament’s most outstanding player after scoring 44 points in three games, and he notched 17 points and 10 rebounds in the NCAA tournament first-round win against Colgate.

His 14 made field goals broke the school record for most made shots in an NCAA tournament game shared by Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge.

“Everyone has dreams of showing up in March Madness, and my teammates were finding me,” Disu said. “I couldn’t have done this without my teammates.”

Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry walks off the court with guard Myles Dread (2) after a second-round college basketball game against Texas in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) celebrates with teammate guard Marcus Carr (5) after making a basket in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Penn State in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) fights for a rebound with Penn State guard Seth Lundy, rear, in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas’ Marcus Carr falls as he drives past Penn State’s Myles Dread during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Penn State’s Jalen Pickett fouls Texas’ Christian Bishop during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Penn State guard Seth Lundy (1) drives past Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) fights for a loose ball with Penn State guard Seth Lundy, right, in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett, left, fights for a rebound with Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) fights for a loose ball with Penn State guard Seth Lundy, right, in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas’ Marcus Carr drives by Penn State’s Myles Dread during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives past Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas forward Dylan Disu looks to pass around Penn State guard Evan Mahaffey, left, in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) celebrates with teammate guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Penn State in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Penn State’s Jalen Pickett tries to get past Texas’ Marcus Carr during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas’ Sir’Jabari Rice stops Penn State’s Jalen Pickett during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) tries to steal the ball from Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas interim head coach Rodney Terry directs his team in the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Penn State in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry directs his team in the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Texas in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Penn State’s Jalen Pickett shoots over Texas’ Marcus Carr during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) is fouled by Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Penn State’s Jalen Pickett shoots over Texas’ Marcus Carr during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Penn State’s Seth Lundy grabs a loose ball in front of Texas’ Dillon Mitchell during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Penn State’s Evan Mahaffey tries to get past Texas’ Arterio Morris and Marcus Carr during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Penn State’s Jalen Pickett tries to get past Texas’ Timmy Allen during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry reacts during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Penn State’s Camren Wynter shoots past Texas’ Arterio Morris during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Penn State’s Jalen Pickett drives past Texas’ Brock Cunningham during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas forward Brock Cunningham drives past Penn State guard Jalen Pickett, right, in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) shoots over Penn State forward Kebba Njie, left, in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) loses control of the ball as he drives past Penn State forward Michael Henn (24) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) fights for a loose ball with Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Terry said the game plan was to attack the paint the entire night, and the Longhorns scored more than half of their points — 40 — in the painted area.

“We knew we had a size advantage in there, and whether they were in man or zone, we really wanted to get the ball in there,” Terry said.

The Nittany Lions roared back from an 11-point deficit in the second half and briefly took the lead with around five minutes left. Penn State capped a 10-0 run with a Seth Lundy transition layup at the 4:48 mark to give his team a 58-55 lead.

However, Disu scored eight of the next 10 points for the Longhorns to spark a 10-0 run of their own. By the time the run was over, Texas led 65-58 with 55 seconds remaining.

“We’ve been battle-tested time and time again,” senior forward Timmy Allen said. “This was nothing new. We play in the best conference in the country, and we knew this wasn’t going to be easy. Dylan had another special night, and on the defensive end, guys came in with a ton of energy.”

Texas led 31-23 at the end of the first half despite missing all eight of their 3-point attempts. The Nittany Lions were 2-for-13 from 3-point range, so the areas of the game that got both teams through the first round were completely absent to start the game. Penn State heated up from outside in the second half to make the game close, hitting 6 of 15 3-point shots to finish 8-for-28 from that range.

The game was tied twice in the first half, but following a Rice layup with 7:02 left, the Longhorns led the rest. Disu scored six of the Longhorns’ last eight points of the first half, and the final bucket came from a long jumper by Marcus Carr just before the buzzer.

For Penn State, five players scored in double figures led by Camren Wynter’s 16 points. All-American guard Jalen Pickett scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, but also had seven of Penn State’s nine turnovers. Andrew Funk and Myles Dread each scored 12 points and Lundy had 11 points.

The Longhorns advance to the Sweet 16 to face either 11th-seeded Pittsburgh or third-seeded Xavier at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

More details and postgame quotes will be added to this story later. Check back for updates