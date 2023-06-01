AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday was the deadline for college players to withdraw their names from NBA Draft consideration in order to retain eligibility for the 2023-24 season, and Texas forward Dillon Mitchell waited until the waning moments to make a decision.

Mitchell is returning to the 40 Acres for his sophomore season despite being projected by some outlets to be a potential first-round draft pick.

The University of Texas athletic department confirmed the news via a release on TexasSports.com Wednesday night.

While he started all 38 games in his freshman year for the Longhorns, he averaged 17.5 minutes per game with 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He’s a tremendous athlete who can play above the rim with anybody in the country as evidenced by his high-flying, electric alley-oop and putback dunks during the season.

With Mitchell coming back, the Longhorns’ frontcourt looks like one of most formidable in the country. With Dylan Disu returning and 6-foot-11 Kadin Shedrick transferring from Virginia, Mitchell’s explosive athleticism and improved jump shot could make the Longhorns another trendy pick to go deep in March Madness when it comes around in 2024.

While Mitchell explored his draft options, he worked out for several NBA teams and participated in the NBA Draft Combine. Under current NCAA rules, he was able to sign with Creative Artists Agency to help navigate the draft process and still keep his eligibility, and in the end, he decided the best place for him was in Austin.