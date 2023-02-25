WACO, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-0 first-half run by No. 9 Baylor fueled the Bears to upend No. 8 Texas 81-72 in Big 12 Conference men’s basketball action Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
Texas led for most of the first half, and by as much as 14 points, until a Flo Thamba foul shot tied the ballgame at 23-23 with 4:26 left. The free throws extended Baylor’s run to 12-0, and they took the lead for good following a jumper by Jalen Bridges with 3:03 in the half. Bridges capped off the huge run by the Bears with a slam dunk at the 1:12 mark. Dylan Disu scored the Longhorns’ final four points of the first half to cut the Baylor lead to 29-27 at halftime. Texas tied the game twice early in the second half but could never regain the lead.
Texas made two more field goals than Baylor, but the Bears connected on 22 foul shots and the Longhorns only shot 12 and made eight. Disu and Jabari Rice both fouled out for the Longhorns, and Baylor crushed Texas on the boards with 37 rebounds to the Longhorns’ 25.
Disu scored a game-high 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting including three 3-pointers. Tyrese Hunter chipped in 13 points while Rice and Timmy Allen each scored 12, and Allen also grabbed nine rebounds. Marcus Carr had a tough night shooting, going 3-for-10, and scored 11 points with six assists and five rebounds.
The Longhorns scored on 31 of 71 possessions and the Bears scored on 36 of 74 possessions.
Bridges led Baylor with 17 points and eight rebounds while Adam Flagler pitched in 14 points. Dale Bonner had 13 points off the bench and Thamba notched a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Baylor star guard Keyonte George played just six minutes after suffering an injury in the first half.
The loss drops the Longhorns (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) out of a first-place tie with Kansas in the Big 12 standings with two conference games left. However, as of 4:15 p.m. Saturday, West Virginia and Kansas were tied at 40-40 in Lawrence. If the Jayhawks win, they’ll hang on to the top spot in the conference and a loss would keep the teams tied. Texas takes on TCU at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Worth.