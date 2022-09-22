AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will officially miss the first half of the game Saturday at Texas Tech.

Overshown was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns’ game last week against UTSA due to a targeting penalty after a hit on Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris. Since the penalty happened in the second half of the game, NCAA rules stipulate players must miss the first half of the next game. Texas appealed the ruling, but the NCAA officiating coordinators upheld the penalty.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey will start in Overshown’s place, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said in Thursday’s virtual media availability.

“We feel great about him,” Sarkisian said of Tucker-Dorsey. “He’s got a bunch of experience and he’s played really well for us. We’re fortunate to have such an experienced player who can step in.”

Tucker-Dorsey is a fifth-year senior transfer from James Madison who played 50 games for the Dukes — one of the most successful FCS programs in the country — and was a second-team All-American last year at the FCS level.

Ewers makes more injury progress, will make trip and suit up

Sarkisian said Quinn Ewers, who has been out since the early portion of the Alabama game with a collarbone injury, will travel with the team as part of the 70-man roster and will suit up.

“All of our guys have had a better week than they did a week ago, that’s for sure,” Sarkisian said. “I’m confident about that.”

He said four quarterbacks will travel to Lubbock and that he’s “been impressed” with Maalik Murphy this week in practice after not being healthy previously.

“He’s made really good strides from a week ago,” Sarkisian said. “I think this is an invaluable experience for quarterbacks to be able to go on the road and be involved in game planning, hear play calls, hear adjustments … and to get him to go with us this week is a real positive.”

Johnson named to Hornung Award honor roll

Roschon Johnson is listed as a running back for the Longhorns, but he can do a little bit of everything.

Whether it’s running, catching passing or taking snaps, Johnson showed off his versatility against UTSA with 81 rushing yards on 11 carries, 23 receiving yards on three catches and took a handful of snaps at quarterback while accounting for seven first downs and a touchdown.

That effort earned him a spot on the Paul Hornung Award honor roll, presented by the Louisville Sports Commission. The Hornung Award is given by the commission to whom it feels is the most versatile player in college football.

This season, Johnson has 131 rushing yards on 21 carries and 43 receiving yards on six catches. He’s scored two touchdowns, one rushing and the other receiving, and he’s chipped in 39 yards on kick returns.