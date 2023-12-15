AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you planning a trip to New Orleans to cheer on the Longhorns in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day?

One airline is helping make the trip easier, adding five nonstop flights to and from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for fans making the trip.

Delta Air Lines will operate three flights from AUS to New Orleans, on Dec. 29, 30 and 31. Flights leaving on the 29th and 30th leave Austin at 1:50 p.m., while the flight on the 31st leaves at 1:05 p.m.

Game day is Monday, Jan. 1, with kickoff set for 7:45 p.m.

Two return flights will operate on Jan. 2, one at 1:40 p.m. and the other at 3:10 p.m.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both operate the AUS-New Orleans route as part of their regular schedule.

Delta is also adding nonstop flights from Seattle to New Orleans to shuttle Washington fans to the game against the Longhorns.

The Longhorns have faced the Washington Huskies five times in the past, most recently in the Alamo Bowl last year. Washington defeated Texas 27-20 in that game, but the Longhorns have won three of the five matchups in history.