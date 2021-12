Texas guard Audrey Warren (31) celebrates with guard Rori Harmon (3) and guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) after defeating Stanford in an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas women’s basketball game against Alcorn State on Dec. 29 has been canceled, the program announced Tuesday.

University of Texas athletics officials said the cancellation was due to COVID-19 protocols within the Longhorns’ program.

There were no plans to reschedule the game against the Braves.

The team is set to return to the court to open Big 12 Conference play against Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. on Jan. 2. The game will be on ESPN+.