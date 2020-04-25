Collin Johnson slides to fifth round, picked by Jacksonville

SAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 31: Roschon Johnson #2 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates with Collin Johnson #9 after a touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Utah Utes during the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns receiver Collin Johnson is off the board going to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars took the large, physical Texas wideout with the No. 165 overall pick in the draft.

Johnson said he was anxious as his name kept slipping in the draft, but is motivated to get an opportunity after getting the call from Jaguars management.

“When I got the call, it made everything worth it. I know I’m going make the best of my shot. Honestly, I kind of blacked out (laughing), I just saw Jaguars pop up on my phone, and it was definitely a really cool feeling,” Johnson said in an interview with UT athletics.

Johnson missed six games due to injury during his 2019 senior season. The California native finished with 38 passes for 559 yards and three touchdowns. In total, Johnson made 188 receptions (No. 6 in school history) for 2,624 yards (No. 5) and 15 touchdowns during his UT career.

The selection of Johnson and Duvernay marks the first time since 2004 that two Longhorn receivers have been taken in the same draft (Roy Williams and Sloan Thomas), according to UT athletics.

Johnson becomes the second Longhorns receiver picked during this year draft after Devin Duvernay was selected in third round by the Baltimore Ravens.

He’s followed in his father’s footsteps from Texas and now to the NFL. Johnnie Johnson spent 10 successful years in the NFL as a defensive back after being a captain for Texas football. Collin Johnson was also a Texas team captain during the 2019 season.