AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 5-star edge rusher from Duncanville will stay in the Lone Star State next season.

Colin Simmons, the No. 1 overall recruit in Texas for the 2024 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, verbally committed to Texas on Thursday, choosing the Longhorns over Louisiana State and Miami.

Simmons is the No. 8 recruit nationally according to 247Sports. He was instrumental in the Panthers’ 28-21 win over Galena Park North Shore in the 2022 Class 6A-Division I state championship game, notching a pair of sacks and three tackles for loss for 20 yards. The performance earned Simmons the defensive MVP honor of the state title game.

At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Simmons racked up more than 20 sacks for the Panthers last season and will give the Longhorns yet another elite-level recruit on defense.

Simmons is the first 5-star recruit from the 2024 class to commit to the Longhorns. He was selected as the Dallas Morning News’ All-Area Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Caden Durham, a running back for Duncanville, also made his announcement during the ceremony and chose LSU. Durham rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns against North Shore in the state championship game last season.

Before Simmons’ commitment, the Longhorns were ranked No. 22 on 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings for the 2024 class. The addition to Simmons moved them up the board five spots to No. 17.