AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Arizona’s top high school football recruits said Wednesday that he’s coming to Austin.

Christian Clark, a 4-star running back according to the 247Sports composite rating system, posted on social media his intent to become a Texas Longhorn. Clark, from Mountain Pointe High School in the Ahwatukee area of southeast Phoenix, graduates in 2024. He tallied 1,105 total yards and scored 16 touchdowns for the Pride in his junior season.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

247Sports ranks Clark as the third-best recruit in Arizona and 23rd running back in the country in its composite rankings. Florida State, Oregon, Alabama and Arizona all showed interest in recruiting Clark, according to 247Sports.

Clark told the Ahwatukee Foothills News that “the whole environment,” drew him to Texas.

“I think outside of football, too, so the academics are top-notch,” he said. “Coach [Tashard] Choice will develop me into a great player, and I love the vision they have for me, him and coach [Steve Sarkisian].”

He’s built similarly to freshman running back CJ Baxter. Clark is listed at 6 feet and 205 pounds while Baxter checks in at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds.

According to the Foothills News, Clark’s plan is to graduate early and enroll at Texas next spring.