AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas head men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning and faces a third-degree felony charge of assault against a family/household member.

As of Monday morning, the second-year coach for the Longhorns was still in custody at Travis County Jail. Details of what happened are still under investigation, but the language in the charge included “impede breath circulation,” which means he’s alleged to have strangled or somehow blocked the victim from breathing.

Beard was hired as the Longhorns head coach in April 2021 following the team’s earlier-than-expected exit from the NCAA tournament. Under previous coach Shaka Smart, the Longhorns won the Big 12 Conference tournament and had won five consecutive games going into the national tournament, earning a No. 3 seed in the East Regional. However, in one of the biggest upsets of the first round, 14th-seeded Abilene Christian beat the Longhorns 53-52. Smart left UT to coach at Marquette shortly after the loss and Beard was hired to replace him.

This season, the Longhorns were ranked as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Following the team’s first loss of the season Dec. 6 to Illinois at Madison Square Garden, the Longhorns dropped five spots to No. 7 in the latest poll released Monday.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Including a 7-1 record this season, Beard is 29-13 as the Longhorns head coach. He went 22-12 last year and the Longhorns went to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Purdue 81-71. The Longhorns beat Virginia Tech in the first round of the tournament 81-73 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Beard began his coaching career in Austin as a graduate assistant under then-head coach Tom Penders, but his most recent head coaching job before UT was in Lubbock for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. There he led the program to the National Championship game in 2019, losing to the Virginia Cavaliers. The year before, he took the Red Raiders to the first Elite Eight in school history. In five seasons in Lubbock, Beard was 112-55 overall and 9-3 in the NCAA tournament.

Prior to coaching at Texas Tech, Beard was a head coach at Arkansas-Little Rock (2015-16), Angelo State (2013-15), McMurry State (2012-13) and Seminole State College (2000-01). He was also an assistant coach at Texas Tech for 10 years from 2001-2011.

Texas is scheduled to play Rice at 7 p.m. Monday at the Moody Center.