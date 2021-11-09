Chris Beard promises ‘party at the Tower’ if student section is full for Longhorns game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Chris Beard era of Texas Longhorns basketball officially begins Tuesday night against Houston Baptist.

Beard rapidly transformed the Longhorns roster in his seven months on campus since taking over for Shaka Smart. Beard’s roster building has been widely lauded by college basketball pundits after bringing in seven transfers and signing two high school prospects.

Texas will start the season ranked as the No. 5 team in the country.

Just like his relentless pursuit on the recruiting trail, Beard put just as much energy into building enthusiasm around the Longhorns basketball program. As a University of Texas graduate, Beard places importance on celebrating the history of the program.

Texas tuned up last week with a 96-33 exhibition win against Texas Lutheran. The Bulldogs are coached by Texas Athletics Hall of Honor inductee Mike Wacker. Wacker was the Longhorns team captain for the 1984-85 season.

Beard’s attention to history and to building support for his program appear to be paying off.

According to UT basketball’s game notes, “if the 1,041 arena seats in the student section are completely filled for Tuesday’s game [against Houston Baptist], Coach Beard has the approval of President Jay Hartzell and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte to throw a party in the near future for the students at the UT Tower.”

Additionally, UT Athletics says it has set “a single-season record for most season tickets distributed. The Longhorns have topped the previous mark of 8,882 set in the 2004-05 season.”

It may be a special season in Austin for Texas basketball.

How to watch Texas vs. Houston Baptist

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Where: Frank Erwin Center

TV: Longhorn Network

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network