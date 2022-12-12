AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning on an assault on a family/household member charge, according to online jail records.

Records state Beard was booked at 4:18 a.m. Monday.

KXAN reached out to University of Texas Athletics for a statement. It responded with the following: “The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

The Longhorns have a home game scheduled at Moody Center on Monday at 7 p.m. against Rice University.

It’s unclear who will be coaching Texas in the game against the Owls, but a Longhorns assistant will likely be in charge. Texas Athletics hasn’t provided an update or made an announcement about changes for the game.

Longhorns coaching staff

Rodney Terry has the title of Longhorns associate head coach with more than 27 years of college coaching experience. Terry joined Beard’s staff in 2021 after head coaching jobs at UTEP (2018-2021) and Fresno State (2011-2018). Terry was an assistant coach on Rick Barnes’ Texas staff from 2002 to 2011.

Brandon Chappell joined the Longhorns coaching staff this season after a season at UNLV. Chappell has nine years of experience in college basketball.

Bob Donewald Jr. is in his second season at Texas as an assistant coach. He followed Beard to Texas after two seasons at Texas Tech. Donewald Jr. was promoted to assistant coach before the 2022 season.

Roger Wallace contributed to this story.