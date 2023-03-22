Editor’s note: The video above is from KXAN’s coverage of Texas basketball’s run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Charges against former Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem have been dropped, according to court documents.

Ibraheem was a redshirt freshman and was suspended from the football team in September after he was charged with assault causing bodily injury – family violence and interference with emergency request for assistance. The charges were misdemeanors.

According to documents, Ibraheem’s charges were dismissed after he completed state counseling courses through the Batterers Intervention and Prevention Program (BIPP).

“From the night of his arrest, Ishmael has asserted his innocence. In an effort to expedite a resolution to allow Ishmael to transfer universities, he agreed to complete counseling. Now that his pending criminal charges have been dismissed, Ishmael is solely focused on his future, academics, and football career. We are thankful for the swift resolution of his charges,” Ibraheem’s attorney Logan Campbell told KXAN in a statement.

Ibraheem was previously suspended from team activities in December 2021 for a separate incident. He was accused of violating Oklahoma’s revenge porn law — a misdemeanor in Oklahoma.

He announced his plans to leave UT in January and entered the transfer portal in January. Ibraheem wrote on Twitter he has “3 years of eligibility [and] looking for a new home!”

The Dallas Kimball High School product appeared in two games during his two seasons at Texas. He missed most of his freshman season due to an injury.