CHAMPS: Texas claims Big 12 tournament title with 67-58 win over Baylor

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer, wearing suit at right, and his bench celebrate a play against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are Big 12 women’s tournament champions for the first time in 19 years.

Texas defeated Baylor 67-58 to claim the tournament crown Sunday in Kansas City for the first time since 2003.

Longhorns freshman Rori Harmon stamped an exclamation point on a dominant second quarter with a scoop layup as the clock hit zero. Harmon was again Texas’ go-to source for points, leading the Longhorns with 20 points.

The Longhorns outscored Baylor by 9 in the second quarter and maintained the margin in the second half. Texas led 39-28 at halftime.

Aaliyah Moore provided Texas with a boost off the bench, scoring 12. Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 14.

Baylor’s Nalyssa Smith led the Bears with 19 points. Baylor will look at the box score and wonder what happened with the turnovers. The Bears had 16 miscues compared to 9 for Texas.

Texas and Baylor met in the Big 12 tournament final for the fourth time in the last seven seasons. Baylor had won the previous three championship matchups before Sunday’s loss.

With the win, Texas will likely be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Baylor is projected to be a No. 1 seed.

The NCAA women’s selection show is at 8 p.m. CT Sunday on ESPN.