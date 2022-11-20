AUSTIN (KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Longhorns won the Big 12 Conference volleyball title outright Saturday with a 3-1 win over No. 15 Baylor at Gregory Gym.

It’s the sixth consecutive Big 12 championship for the Longhorns. Set scores were 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Madisen Skinner led the Longhorns with 16 kills with eight digs and Molly Phillips hit .414 for the match with 14 kills. Logan Eggleston also had 14 kills, and her last kill was on match point.

Asjia O’Neal had nine kills with five blocks and Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres has 47 assists with eight digs. Zoe Fleck had 11 digs with six assists.

Texas hit .322 for the match and held Baylor to a .205 hitting percentage. The Longhorns also had seven aces to Baylor’s two and a total of 52 kills.

The match was played in front of another sold-out crowd of 4,648. It’s the eighth consecutive sell-out at Gregory Gym and the 10th this season.

Texas had to fight to win this one; the Bears didn’t make winning the conference title a walk-over. The Longhorns had to rally in the third set after trailing 22-19 to win it 25-23 and take a 2-1 lead in the match, and the fourth set was a see-saw battle until the Longhorns broke away following a 22-22 tie.

Before the postseason, Texas has one more Big 12 match remaining. They’ll travel to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 1 p.m. Central time Wednesday.