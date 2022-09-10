AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 20.5-point underdog at home, the Texas Longhorns have a chance to get back on the national radar if they can take down the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at 11 a.m. Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Can Quinn Ewers dissect the vaunted Alabama defense, led by 2021 Bronko Nagurski award winner Will Anderson? Can the Texas defense keep 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in check? Both scenarios seem unlikely, but that’s why they play the game.
Longhorns Gameday Central
The buzz around the game has been popping the entire week as both ESPN College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame shows set up shop around the stadium. The student sections in the stadium were jammed full of Longhorn fans three hours before kickoff.
We'll provide running updates from the game below once it begins
Live updates
15:00 1Q: Alabama won the toss and chose to take the ball to start the game. Here we go!
10 a.m.: An hour before kickoff and fans are starting to make their way to their seats. The student section is already full and so is the press box. It wasn’t even half-full for the game against Louisiana-Monroe. Imagine that.