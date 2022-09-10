AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 20.5-point underdog at home, the Texas Longhorns have a chance to get back on the national radar if they can take down the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at 11 a.m. Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Can Quinn Ewers dissect the vaunted Alabama defense, led by 2021 Bronko Nagurski award winner Will Anderson? Can the Texas defense keep 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in check? Both scenarios seem unlikely, but that’s why they play the game.

The buzz around the game has been popping the entire week as both ESPN College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame shows set up shop around the stadium. The student sections in the stadium were jammed full of Longhorn fans three hours before kickoff.

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium 2.5 hours before the kick to the Longhorns’ game against No. 1 Alabama. (KXAN photo)

College GameDay brought its live broadcast to Austin for the showdown between the Longhorns and No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. It’s the first time since 2019 the show has come to Austin to feature a Longhorns game. (KXAN photo)

Students flock to line up outside DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium ahead of the Longhorns game against No. 1 Alabama. (KXAN photo)

Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff pregame show is in Austin to broadcast from the game between the Longhorns and No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. (KXAN photo)

We’ll provide running updates from the game below once it begins

Live updates

15:00 1Q: Alabama won the toss and chose to take the ball to start the game. Here we go!

10 a.m.: An hour before kickoff and fans are starting to make their way to their seats. The student section is already full and so is the press box. It wasn’t even half-full for the game against Louisiana-Monroe. Imagine that.