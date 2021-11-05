Can Texas football stop its 3-game losing streak? What to know before Texas vs. Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns need a game to set aside a week full of distractions.

Texas travels to Ames, Iowa Saturday night, looking to revive a season that appears on the brink of complete disaster. Steve Sarkisian’s first year at Texas has been derailed with a three-game losing streak that started with Oklahoma’s come-from-behind win in the Red River Showdown.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. FS1 will show the game.

This is Texas’ first three-game losing streak since 2016. Texas hasn’t lost four games in a row since its 2010 season, which ended in UT missing out on a bowl game with a 5-7 record.

The Longhorns have lost two straight against Iowa State. In 2020’s regular season finale, the Longhorns lost a halftime lead, falling to the Cyclones 23-20 at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Sound familiar? The second-half collapse has become the main story line for the 2021 Longhorns.

Texas has led at halftime of each game during the losing streak. In the third and fourth quarters, Texas has been outscored 75-27 during those three losses. In the fourth quarter it’s even worse, Texas has been outscored 54-10.

This hasn’t been the season Matt Campbell and Iowa State envisioned. The Cyclones entered the season with visions of competing for Big 12 and national championships. Three losses through eight games is shifting the goals.

Iowa State fell last week at West Virginia, losing 38-31 after being tied at 17 at halftime.

The Cyclones are anchored by running back Breece Hall with 985 rushing yards. The defense is as strong as ever under defensive coordinator Jon Heacock. The Cyclones lead the Big 12 in total defense and are ranked in the Top 25 of Bill Connelly’s SP+ metrics for defense.

How to watch Texas vs. Iowa State

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Jack Trice Stadium

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Texas vs. Iowa State series history

Overall, the Longhorns own a 14-4 record against the Cyclones. Texas is 6-2 in games at Iowa State.

Texas is on a two-game losing streak against Iowa State, dropping a 23-20 game in Austin last season and a 23-21 game in Ames in 2019.

Gameday forecast

It will be in the 60s for kickoff before dropping into the low 50s in the fourth quarter. Conditions will be dry with wind at 10 mph.