AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas outfielder Dylan Campbell put his name in the program history book, but more importantly, helped the Longhorns secure a series win over Kansas on Sunday in Lawrence.

Campbell finished 2-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to 26 games, breaking the record set by Michael Torres in 2008, and the Longhorns head off a late Jayhawks rally to win the game 7-6 and the series 2-1.

Eric Kennedy blasted a 2-run home run in the seventh inning to give Texas a 7-3 lead, but the Jayhawks made the Longhorns sweat with a run in the bottom half of the frame then two more in the ninth.

Ace Whitehead came in to pitch with two outs in the ninth, and he caught Mike Koszewski looking at the third strike to end the Kansas rally and the ballgame. Whitehead was credited with his first save of the season.

The top of the Texas lineup was outstanding, going a combined 10-for16 at the plate with five runs scored. Catcher Garret Guillemette drove in three runs with his 2-for-3 performance, plating Jared Thomas with a single as part of a 4-run seventh inning. Thomas was 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot in the order and Peyton Powell also finished 3-for-5.

Tanner Witt made his second start of the season and made it through the first inning in 31 pitches. He struck out one and walked three, allowing one run on one hit. Travis Sthele, who has had his share of control issues this season, was outstanding in relief. He took over in the second inning and struck out nine with one walk in 5.1 innings. He scattered seven hits and allowed three earned runs, but it was good enough for him to get credit for the win.

Kansas won the first game of the series Friday 10-4, but the Longhorns evened out the series with a 6-2 win on Saturday.

Texas (32-17, 12-9 Big 12 Conference) has one conference series left May 18-20 against West Virginia, and if it works out, it could be for the regular season title. In the meantime, the Longhorns have four nonconference games coming up including a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday matchup with UT Arlington and a 3-game series with San Jose State that begins Friday. All seven of Texas’ remaining regular season games are at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.