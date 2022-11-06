AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cameron Dicker kicked his second game-winning field goal of the season Sunday for his second NFL team.

Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (15) is interviewed after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. The Los Angeles Chargers won 20-17. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Dicker during the week to replace the injured Taylor Bertolet, and just as he did for Philadelphia on Oct. 29, Dicker booted another clutch kick to lift the Chargers to a 20-17 win against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Dicker made a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Chargers the win and improve to 5-3 on the season. Dicker made both extra points he attempted and also made a 31-yard field goal with 5:27 left in the fourth quarter.

Dicker was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 29 after he nailed his first two NFL field goals, including the game-winning one in a 20-17 win over Arizona on Oct. 9. He was signed as an injury replacement for Jake Elliott, and Elliott came back the following week to kick against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bertolet injured his quad in the middle of the week, and he was signed to replace Dustin Hopkins. Like when he was with the Eagles, it’s unclear what Dicker’s future is after this week. The Chargers may need him for longer than the Eagles did, but the life of a kicker not under contract is an uncertain one, to say the least. Hopkins is in the first year of a 3-year, $9 million contract with the Chargers.

So far this season with the Eagles and Chargers, Dicker hasn’t missed a kick. He’s 4-for-4 on both extra points and field goals.