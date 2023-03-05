FULLERTON, Calif. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns baseball team picked up one win in three games on the West Coast against the Cal State-Fullerton Titans and lost the series finale in extra innings on Sunday.

The Longhorns dropped a 5-4 decision in 11 innings to the Titans after the team split the first two games of the series. Fullerton won the opener on Friday 6-5 and Texas grabbed the second game Saturday 4-2.

In Sunday’s game, the Longhorns trailed 3-0 after the first inning and it wasn’t until the fifth that they scored. Eric Kennedy provided some instant offense with a solo home run over the right-field wall to get Texas on the board, and then Jack O’Dowd provided a 2-run homer to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the ninth.

Both teams scored in the 10th inning and the Titans walked off with the win in the bottom of the 11th. Texas outhit Fullerton 14-8 with Kennedy collecting four of them. Garret Guillemette, Peyton Powell and Jayden Duplantier all had multiple hits as well for the Longhorns. Guillemette doubled in the 10th and Cade O’Hara took over for him on the bases. Powell drove in O’Hara with a double down the right-field line to give the Longhorns a 4-3 lead, but the Titans tied it in the bottom half and won it in the 11th.

Texas used 10 pitchers in the game with starter Travis Sthele tossing 87 pitches in 4.2 innings. He allowed three earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

The Longhorns (4-7) kick off a 14-game homestand at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Sam Houston, then they take on Mercer at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.