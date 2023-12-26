AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies meet on the gridiron this year, a little bit more is on the line than an Alamo Bowl championship.

The teams face off in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, one of the College Football Playoff semifinals, and while the Huskies have the nation’s most prolific passing attack, the Texas offense as a whole is better in terms of average yards gained per game.

Led by Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies sling the ball down the field better than any FBS offense this season. They average 343.8 yards per game through the air while Penix is responsible for an FBS-leading 324.46 yards per game, and as the Longhorns saw in the Alamo Bowl last season, Penix can stretch the field seemingly whenever he wants.

Rome Odunze, Penix’s favorite target, averages over 100 receiving yards per game at 109.8, third-most in FBS, and that combination has led the Huskies to a 13-0 season thus far.

With the high-octane aerial assault that the Huskies bring, they don’t have the balance on offense that Texas has. Washington runs the ball just enough to keep teams honest, but the Longhorns average more yards of total offense per game than the Huskies do at 475.9 yards per game. Texas checks in nationally at No. 18 with 286.8 passing yards per game and No. 23 in rushing at 189.1. The Huskies gain 125.5 rushing yards per game for No. 98 in the country, so it’s clear where Washington works opposing defenses.

Texas has been much better defensively than Washington this season. With the third-best run defense in FBS, allowing 80.8 yards per game, Texas is No. 23 nationally in total defense at 321.7 yards per game allowed and No. 13 in scoring defense with 17.54 points allowed per game. Washington gives up almost 400 yards of offense per game at 396.9, No. 91 in FBS, and allows 263.2 passing yards per game, No. 120 in FBS.

On third down, Texas has been an elite defensive team. The Longhorns are No. 2 in FBS allowing conversions just 26.5% of the time. The Washington offense, however, is pretty good at earning a new set of downs. They rank No. 11 in third-down offense with a 43.8% conversion rate.

The Longhorns are a 4-point favorite by most sportsbooks, and oddsmakers seem to be swayed by the difference in defense. Texas is No. 16 in scoring defense, allowing just 17.5 points per game to Washington’s 23.6. The Huskies are also one of the most penalized teams in the country, averaging 7.85 flags per game for 73.9 yards, No. 128 in FBS out of 130 teams.