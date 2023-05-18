AUSTIN (KXAN) — Porter Brown had one of those nights where just about everything went his way Thursday against No. 6 West Virginia.

The Longhorns outfielder smashed three home runs and ended the night 4-for-5 with eight RBIs in a 12-2 romp to open a 3-game series with the Mountaineers at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Brown hit home runs to all areas of the field. After he drove in the game’s first run with a single in the first inning, Brown powered a 3-1 pitch over the right-field wall for a 3-run homer in the second inning. Two innings later, Brown connected on a 2-run homer to center field, and in the sixth he lined an opposite-field 2-run home run into the Mountaineers’ bullpen.

He had a chance at a five-hit night and become the first-ever Longhorn to hit four home runs in a game, but he grounded out to third in his last at-bat. Porter is the seventh Longhorn to hit three homers in a single game, and he tied the school record for 13 total bases set by J.D. Reininger in 2002.

Dylan Campbell extended his school-record hitting streak to 21 games with a bunt single in the first inning, and then he hit a mammoth solo homer down the left-field line in the eighth inning. He ended the game 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Jared Thomas and Peyton Powell had two hits each for the Longhorns.

Texas ace Lucas Gordon notched his sixth win of the season, tossing seven innings of 4-hit ball. He struck out eight, walked one and threw 64 of his 95 pitches for strikes.

The win keeps Texas (36-18, 13-9 Big 12) in the hunt for a share of the Big 12 regular season championship, but they have to win the remaining two games against the Mountaineers to pull it off. The second game of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.