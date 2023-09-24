AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns landed a verbal commitment from one of the best offensive linemen in the country Sunday night.

Brandon Baker, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, announced his commitment to the Longhorns live on 247Sports’ YouTube channel. He’s a 5-star recruit and the top-rated offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite ratings. He chose Texas over Florida State, Oregon, Nebraska and Ohio State.

“The trajectory they are on, headed to the SEC next year, that’s big boy ball,” Baker said during the announcement. “They recently beat Alabama and I can see them winning the national championship in the next two years.”

Baker said he felt “pretty good” about Texas after he took his official visit and said he told offensive line coach Kyle Flood and head coach Steve Sarkisian about 30 minutes before he made his decision public.

“They were fired up,” Baker said.

Flood posted a burnt orange Incredible Hunk-like photo on X at 8:11 p.m., signifying the Longhorns landed — quite literally — a big recruit.

Baker said he’d “bring electrifying energy” to the Longhorns. According to the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for 2024, Texas is ranked No. 15 in the nation with Baker as the second 5-star recruit to make a commitment. Duncanville edge rusher Colin Simmons is the other.

“I’m excited to get this recruiting class going,” he said at the end of his announcement. “Hook ’em.”