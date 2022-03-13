Bracket time: Texas is back in the NCAA Tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are back in the “Big Dance” set to take on Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Longhorns are heading to Milwaukee for the first and second round games as the No. 6 seed in the East Region. Virginia Tech earned a No. 11 seed after an impressive run to the ACC Tournament championship. The Hokies upset Duke in Saturday’s final to earn the automatic qualifier for the ACC.

The winner between Texas and Virginia Tech will advance to face the winner of No. 3 seed Purdue and No. 14 Yale in the second round Sunday.

The Longhorns are back in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year, but this will be the first time under head coach Chris Beard.

Beard will be looking to snap Texas’ tournament losing streak that stretches back to the 2014-15 season. The Longhorns have lost four straight first round games. Texas’ last tournament win was in 2014 against Arizona State.

Texas was stunned by Abilene Christian in the first round last year. It was a massive No. 14 over No. 3 seed upset that ultimately ended up being Shaka Smart’s last game as Longhorns head coach.

Smart’s Longhorns also lost in the first round in 2016 and 2018 to Northern Iowa and Nevada respectively.

NCAA Men’s Tournament schedule