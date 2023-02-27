AUSTIN (KXAN) — Prospective NFL draft picks have a few different opportunities to impress professional scouts and executives after their collegiate days are over, and it appears the reigning Doak Walker Award winner will try to seize his moment early.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Texas running back Bijan Robinson will participate in all of the on-field drills March 6 in Indianapolis. Robinson was one of five Longhorns invited to the combine, but participating is optional and a lot of players decide to perform drills and tests at respective pro days at their own facilities.

Texas’ pro day, where any draft-eligible Longhorn can participate, is March 9, just three days after the combine. Pelissero said Robinson, “wants to compete.”

Robinson is considered to be the top running back prospect in this year’s draft and is projected to be the first back taken in the late first round or early second. In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay thinks Robinson will be selected at No. 22 by the Baltimore Ravens.

With JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards on expiring contracts, McShay said the Ravens haven’t had the most stable backfield over the past few seasons.

“With Robinson available, coach John Harbaugh could make a splash,” McShay said.