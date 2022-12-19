AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bijan Robinson era at Texas is over.

The junior running back announced Monday that he will forego his senior season, enter the NFL Draft and not play in the Alamo Bowl. Robinson leaves the 40 Acres as the Longhorns’ fourth-leading rusher with 3,410 yards over three seasons with back-to-back seasons rushing for more than 1,000 yards in 2021 and 2022. He won the 2022 Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s most outstanding running back.

Robinson was critical to the Longhorns’ 8-4 bounce-back season this year, particularly late in the season when head coach Steve Sarkisian began to run the ball more often. Robinson led the Big 12 Conference and was No. 5 in the country with 1,580 rushing yards, and his 18 touchdowns were good for No. 8 in the nation.

He played 31 games for the Longhorns out of Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona. As a recruit, 247Sports had Robinson as the No. 1 running back in the 2020 class and a 5-star recruit.

OFFICIAL:



Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson announces he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. #HookEm | @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/eyIZpcHivh — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) December 19, 2022

Known for his power running style with superior balance and breakaway speed, the 6-foot, 200-pound Robinson was just as good off the field as he was on the field. Loved by his teammates and the unquestioned leader of the Longhorns this season, Robinson also uses his vast social media following for good. He used Twitter to wish Michigan’s Blake Corum, a Doak Walker Award finalist like Robinson, well after Corum needed season-ending knee surgery, and in his Instagram bio, he encourages people to “share kindness to everyone.”

After Robinson rushed for a career-high 243 yards against Kansas in a game the Longhorns had to win to keep its Big 12 Conference title game hopes alive, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said perhaps one of his best attributes gets overlooked because he’s so gifted physically.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Kansas during the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson stretches before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson runs over Louisisna-Monroe safety Tavier Williams (6) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson signed his sixth NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin.

Robinson’s latest Name, Image, Likeness endeavor, Bijan Mustardson, comes in a nine-ounce jar and is sold in select grocery stores and online. (Photo courtesy: Bijan Mustardson)

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 26: Running back Bijan Robinson #5 of the Texas Longhorns is upended by linebacker Jacob Morgenstern #41 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half the college football game on September 26, 2020 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Bijan Robinson #5 of the Texas Longhorns dives for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes during the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Mekhi Blackmon #25 of the Colorado Buffaloes attempts to tackle Bijan Robinson #5 of the Texas Longhorns as he rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter during the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“He does things we all marvel at,” Sarkisian said. “But I think his competitive spirit gets overlooked a little bit. He knew what today was going to be, and he showed up and played hard. He ran it hard and was explosive. He knew how important this game was to everybody.”

With Name, Image and Likeness deals coming to the forefront of college athletics, finally allowing athletes to earn money through endorsements and other business agreements, nobody did it quite like Robinson.

He had partnerships with C4 Energy, clothing companies Rhoback and Centre, Beats by Dre headphones, Kendra Scott, Athletic Brewing, Raisin’ Canes, Lamborghini of Austin and his own line of dijon mustard — Bijan Mustardson.