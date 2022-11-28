AUSTIN (KXAN) — After Texas’ 38-27 win over Baylor on Friday, two Longhorns were honored by the Big 12 Conference for their efforts.

Running back Bijan Robinson was named a conference co-offensive player of the week and linebacker Jaylan Ford stood alone with defensive player of the week honors.

Robinson averaged 6.2 yards per carry with 179 rushing yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns in the win. He leads the conference and is No. 6 in the country with 131.7 rushing yards per game with 18 touchdowns this season. His touchdown total is also the best in the Big 12 and ranks fourth nationally, tied with Michigan running back Blake Corum.

Robinson shared the conference honor with Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Ford added another top performance to his incredible season at linebacker on Friday. Ford made his fourth interception of the season at a critical time in the fourth quarter to help Texas hold its lead, and he made 13 tackles (two for loss) with a pass breakup and quarterback hurry. He leads the country in interceptions by a linebacker and he’s second in the Big 12 with 109 tackles. He’s had six games with 10 or more tackles and he’s forced a turnover in six consecutive games.

Ford joins Derrick Johnson and Jackson Jeffcoat as Texas players to win the weekly honor three times in one season.