Bijan Robinson and Cameron Dicker earn Big 12 honors for performance against TCU

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown as TCU cornerback C.J. Ceasar II (9) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas received big-time performances from several players in Saturday’s win 32-27 over TCU, but two Longhorns earned honors from the Big 12 for their efforts.

Sophomore running back Bijan Robinson was named the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week following a 35 carry, 216 yard rushing game against the Horned Frogs. Robinson scored two touchdowns, and iced the game with two critical first downs late in the fourth quarter.

Saturday’s performance marked the first time Robinson rushed for 200-plus yards in his career. It was the first time a Longhorn rushed for over 200 yards since D’Onta Foreman in 2016.

This is the second week Robinson has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week this season.

Senior kicker Cameron Dicker was the second player to be honored by the conference, earning Co-Special Teams Player of the Week with Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay.

Dicker went 4-of-4 on field goals against TCU, and a perfect 2-of-2 on extra points. All in all, Dicker was responsible for 14 of the 32 points Texas scored against the Horned Frogs.

Four players have earned Big 12 honors so far this season: Dicker, Robinson, quarterback Casey Thompson and wide receiver Xavier Worthy.