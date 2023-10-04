Editor’s Note: The above video is the latest episode of KXAN Live: Horns Report.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The pageantry of college football will be on full display at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday for the 119th Red River Rivalry, and KXAN Sports wants to get you ready for it.

The “Big Border Rivalry” pregame show takes you inside the matchup between bitter rivals playing in one of college football’s most storied matchups. Unlike a lot of other Big 12 Conference rivalries that will die next season, both schools are moving to the Southeastern Conference and will continue to play this game that means everything to the fan bases, players and programs.

You can watch the full special Wednesday at 9 p.m. on KXAN. Check back in this story for a replay of the special.

KXAN Sports Director Roger Wallace sits down with Longhorns play-by-play announcer Craig Way and sideline reporter Will Matthews to get an insightful and informative take on what Texas has to do to repeat last year’s 49-0 romp and a unique perspective from someone who has played in four Red River games. Matthews is a former Longhorns fullback, and prior to his job for Learfield and the Longhorn Radio Network, he was clashing with Oklahoma linebackers at the point of attack trying to clear the way for legendary Longhorns tailback Cedric Benson.

Both teams are undefeated and have high-flying offenses along with tough defenses, so something is going to have to give in the premier Week 6 college football matchup. Texas enters the game ranked No. 3 and Oklahoma is No. 12.

The game kicks off at 11 a.m. CT from Dallas.